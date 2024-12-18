Volt Carbon patents emission-lowering graphite technology

Calgary-based Volt Carbon Technologies (TSXV: VCT; OTCQB: TORVF) has acquired a U.S. patent for its air classifier technology. The company stated the technology is a breakthrough in graphite extraction. It said it offers a dry, efficient, and environmentally sustainable method for processing large flake graphite.

Volt Carbon said its new patented air classifier eliminates the use of chemical reagents and virtually eliminates the use of water, addressing two of the most significant challenges in traditional graphite processing.

"This patent secures our intellectual property and validates our commitment to solving critical mineral supply challenges," said V-Bond Lee, CEO, president, and chairman of Volt Carbon Technologies. "The air classifier is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainably sourced graphite. It is a key step toward building North America's capacity to process and commercialize its own local critical mineral resources."

Natureblocks Technology – the firm Volt Carbon commissioned to do an independent carbon credit preliminary feasibility study – found the technology offers a novel method in delivering high purity graphite at reduced environmental and operational costs. The study also concluded this new process can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99%. Volt Carbon intends to scale this process and deliver a cost-competitive and environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional graphite processing.

The company’s preliminary feasibility study highlighted the potential for Volt Carbon's technology to generate carbon credits valued between US$140 to US$340 per tonne, further enhancing its economic and environmental impact.

Volt Carbon demonstrated this technology by purifying the Berkwood deposit to 98% purity. These results independently verified by a third party for Green Battery Minerals (TSXV: GEM). Green Battery acquired the Berkwood deposit in northern Quebec for its graphite-bearing claims.

The company is also collaborating with Green Battery to develop applications for expandable graphite, a key material used in high-performance batteries, thermal management systems, and flame-retardant solutions.

Volt Carbon is now focusing on constructing a demonstrator unit to validate the air classifier's feasibility at industrial scale. More information is posted on www.VoltCarbonTech.com.