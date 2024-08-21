Volt Carbon turns graphite into diamonds thanks to new method

By Salima Virani August 21, 2024 At 12:54 pm
Two batches of diamonds produced using a new high-pressure/high-temperature process. (Image courtesy of Volt Carbon Technologies)

Volt Carbon Technologies (TSXV:VCT; OTCQB:TORVF) has successfully synthesized diamonds from its dry-separated natural flake graphite at its Scarborough facility in Ontario. The company used a graphite concentrate blend developed for diamond synthesis and converted it into near-gemstone-quality diamonds using the high-pressure/high-temperature (HPHT) method. The graphite, derived from the Berkwood deposit in Quebec, produced diamonds ranging from two to five carats.

Volt Carbon's dry separation methods preserved crucial catalyst materials needed for the HPHT process, yielding results comparable to those from flotation and chemical separation techniques. A third-party assessment confirmed the effectiveness of Volt Carbon's graphite in diamond production, noting that its high graphitic structure and low oxidation enabled diamond synthesis at temperatures up to 200°C lower than typical concentrates, potentially reducing energy use and carbon footprint.

The company plans to use this graphite for producing high-quality diamonds for various applications, including gemstones and industrial tools, and will advance to synthesizing diamonds for semiconductor and medical uses.

"In our first attempt, we nearly reached gemstone-quality diamonds. We are excited about this material and will continue to develop our natural flake graphite for both gemstone, industrial, and semiconductor applications. This unique material blend will be available in our online store next month, “ said Volt Carbon CEO and president V-Bond Lee.

For more information, visit www.VoltCarbonTech.com

