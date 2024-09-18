Volt Carbon unveils lithium-ion battery tech for extreme cold as low as -80°C

Volt Carbon Technologies (TSXV:VCT; OTCQB:TORVF) has announced a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology, revealing that their new proprietary electrolyte can function at temperatures as low as -80°C. This development could have major implications for industries needing reliable energy storage in extreme conditions, including mining.

Solid UltraBattery, in collaboration with Volt board member and University of Waterloo professor and director Dr. Aiping Yu, have developed a high-entropy electrolyte. This specialized battery fluid blends multiple compounds to enhance battery performance and longevity, particularly in low temperatures.

“This innovation is particularly critical for regions like Canada, where winter temperatures can severely affect battery performance. Last winter's extreme freeze, which left many electric vehicles stranded due to charging inefficiencies, illustrates the urgent need for advancements like ours,” said head of battery development at Solid UltraBattery Dr. Hey Woong Park. “With this technology, we aim to overcome the challenges of cold-weather battery performance, ensuring reliable operation even in the most demanding climates.”

Testing showed that the new electrolyte retained 30.3% capacity at -80°C, compared to no capacity retention in standard electrolytes. At -60°C, the proprietary electrolyte maintained 49.7% capacity, while conventional versions showed none. Even at -40°C, it retained 62.5% of its capacity, significantly outperforming the 16.8% seen in standard electrolytes.

