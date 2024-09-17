CanAlaska hits 13.61% eU3O8 over 10.9 metres at Pike zone

CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV; OTCQX:CVVUF) reported results from its summer diamond drill program at the Pike zone on the West McArthur project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, a joint venture with Cameco.

Key results include drillhole WMA082-12, which intersected 9.30% eU 3 O 8 over 16.2 metres, including 13.61% eU 3 O 8 over 10.9 metres. Another drillhole, WMA082-11, intersected 4.77% eU 3 O 8 over 25.9 metres, including 6.30% eU 3 O 8 over 16.3 metres. These intersections, combined with previous results confirm the potential for significant high-grade uranium extensions at the Pike zone.

Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth within the basement rocks.

"The results of the summer program clearly indicate the tier 1 potential of the Pike zone along what is fast becoming a very prolific uranium mineralizing corridor which already includes the high-grade Fox Lake uranium deposit,” said CanAlaska CEO Cory Belyk.

CanAlaska's summer drilling is progressing well, with about 15 planned intersections at key targets. They are using advanced technology to make drilling more efficient. The aim is to further define and expand the high-grade Pike zone and explore new areas along the C10S corridor.

Geochemical assay results are still awaited. CanAlaska, which operates the project and holds an 83.35% stake, is sole-funding the 2024 West McArthur program, further increasing its majority ownership in the project.For more information, visit www.CanAlaska.com