Stormlands’ AI‑generated model sketches early economics for MPD ahead of formal PEA

Kodiak Copper's MPD project in B.C. in 2019. Credit: Kodiak Copper

Stormlands Mining, an Ireland-based data analytics company, has released a new case study on Kodiak’s MPD project in B.C., claiming that artificial intelligence (AI) can fill gaps in early-stage mining assessments.

Using MPD’s Dec. 2025 mineral resource estimates, Stormlands’ in-house AI platform has generated an illustrative economic model. MPD has no preliminary economic assessment (PEA), meaning no published net present value (NPV) or internal rate of return (IRR).

In a news release, Phil O’Connell, the chief product officer at Stormlands, said that this is the point: AI can be used to gain useful data long before a company commissions an official PEA. “It is about showing how technical disclosure from a mineral resource estimate can be converted into an illustrative economic model, so that analysts and project teams can start asking better valuation questions earlier. A static technical report gives you the resource. A dynamic model helps you understand how the economic interpretation of that resource changes as market conditions change,” he said.

In its base case, the model generated a post‑tax NPV of US$315.5 million at a 5% discount rate, with a 15.5% IRR and a payback of roughly six years. A second scenario, using March 2026 commodity prices, produced higher results, including an even larger NPV and faster payback.

The MPD case study follows Stormlands’ earlier Whistler Project analysis and is part of the company’s plan to build a global library of mining valuation models.